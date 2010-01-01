The United Church of Christ came into being in 1958 as several denominations merged in unity, including the German Reformed Churches, Christian Churches, and Congregational Churches of New England and the American Frontier. Our denomination remains committed to seeking unity, respect, and love for all people.





We believe in God our Creator, Jesus, Son of God and the Head of our Church, and the ongoing presence of the Holy Spirit as our guide in all that we are and do.





Originally, the site of a Barn that belonged to the Historical Grange Estate, St. James United Church of Christ has been a source of hope and help within our Havertown neighborhoods for over 75 years. We are a thriving community of individuals who are passionate about our faith and committed to making a difference in the lives of all within our surrounding communities.