At St. James, we embrace Christ's vision to create a diverse community of individuals who are dedicated to living a life guided by faith and love for all people. We strive to make a positive impact on the world by spreading kindness and compassion to those around us.
We vow to live in covenant with God, each other, and all people. This means that we take our commitments to God, each other, and you seriously. We are a growing and thriving community of people passionate about Jesus' gospel message of hope, health, and wholeness for all of God's people. Here, no matter who you are and where you are on your spiritual journey, you belong!
The United Church of Christ came into being in 1958 as several denominations merged in unity, including the German Reformed Churches, Christian Churches, and Congregational Churches of New England and the American Frontier. Our denomination remains committed to seeking unity, respect, and love for all people.
We believe in God our Creator, Jesus, Son of God and the Head of our Church, and the ongoing presence of the Holy Spirit as our guide in all that we are and do.
Originally, the site of a Barn that belonged to the Historical Grange Estate, St. James United Church of Christ has been a source of hope and help within our Havertown neighborhoods for over 75 years. We are a thriving community of individuals who are passionate about our faith and committed to making a difference in the lives of all within our surrounding communities.
An inclusive community of love and support, St James United Church of Christ is a spiritual home for all people to grow in faith and come together in service.
The people of St James United Church of Christ recognize, celebrate, and give thanks for the many diverse gifts from God among us. We affirm our belief that every person has dignity and worth and is a beloved child of God, and declare that we are an Open and Affirming congregation, a safe place for all of God’s children.
LEARNING HOUR Sundays 9 AM
WORSHIP Sundays 10:30 AM
MEET & GREET Sundays 11:30 AM
CHOIR REHEARSAL Sundays 12 noon
BOOK STUDY GROUP Mondays 7 PM (online)
BIBLE STUDY GROUP Tuesdays 7 PM (online)
YOGA Thursdays 1:30 PM
St. James offers weekly worship services, interest groups, Bible studies, yoga, ministries of food, concerts, a lecture series, and a variety of community events for all ages and interests. Our worship services are designed to provide support and guidance for those dedicated to following Jesus and committing to a life of discipleship, service, and community connection. Our missions include ministries of food, as well as the promotion of health, healing, and wholeness. We welcome all who wish to increase faith, learn together, help others, and embark on a spiritual journey of meaning, purpose, and connection with God and others.
Your support and contributions will enable us to help our neighbors, fund our ministries of food, healing, health, and wholeness, and help our church continue to thrive as a benefit to our communities.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ONLINE NEWSLETTER "THE BARNBURNER"!
Want to know more about who we are at St. James? Listen to our mission in song!
Do you have great ideas for ministry and mission for 2026-2027? We want to hear them! Better yet, come and take part in our growing, thriving church!
Contact the pastor at loribethwagner@gmail.com for information on how you can be involved in something great!
Look for the questionnaire in this summer's E-News!
We are looking for volunteers to help with our food pantry in the upcoming year. We need both managers and helpers! Help us expand!
Contact the office at secretary@stjamesucc.org with your interest!
Learn about the Bible, Jesus, and how you can find healing and wholeness in your life and share his promises with others.
Make new friends in an accepting, friendly, faith-based community of other curious learners.
Engage in spiritually rich practices that will nurture your spirit, deepen your faith, and bring joy to your life and relationships.
Become a member of St. James and help us grow, lead, and flourish! Contact the pastor at loribethwagner@gmail.com
CHOIR REHEARSAL
Come out and join our amazing choir under the director of John Callahan!
Have a musical gift? Play an instrument? Let us know! We would love to have you join us!
ONLINE BIBLE STUDY
Join our online Bible Study taught by our retired pastor friend, Pastor Tom! A new topic will be announced for a September start!
SPIRITUAL YOGA
Soothe your mind/body/spirit with this healing yoga class taught by our certified instructor. Great for beginners and experienced practitioners. Bring your yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing!
FAITH TRADITIONS COURSE
Come out and join us in person and engage in meaningful discussions with friends and neighbors about Jesus and faith. Each week, we will learn about the unique traditions, rituals, arts, and beliefs of both our various Christian traditions, as well as some others.
This group will have "field trip" opportunities to explore some of these traditions in person. See you in September!
BOOK CLUB
Join us in reading a selection of books each year. We meet for discussions and interesting insights on all kinds of topics.
BIBLE, FAITH, AND LIFE Q & A SESSION
Want to know more about Jesus, faith, the Bible, and how to apply it to your life?
Do you have questions you've always wanted to ask but never had the chance?
Join this open discussion group and find out more!
Starts in fall 2026!
Connect with us. Your organization can gather food for our food bank. You can volunteer at our food bank. Or you can help oversee the food bank's ministry! We welcome volunteers of all ages.
Help prepare and deliver meals to the 69th street mission!
We partner with the National Alliance of Mental Health to offer workshops, seminars, and summits in order to support our community's mental health and mental health caretaker needs.
We partner with Alcoholics Anonymous and Al Anon groups to provide resources and safe spaces for recovery.
We partner with this amazing group of musicians to offer concerts throughout the year that benefit local ministries.
St. James partners with the girl scouts and boy scouts, offering our space and joining in mutual missions.
We partner with both a daycare and enrichment program for kids, providing safe spaces for kids to learn and play.
St. James is an active member of our local ministerium, in which community nonprofits and churches work together to care for our communities in creative and dynamic ways.
Want to be one of our partners? We are always looking for new partnerships that help us benefit our communities. We are committed to ministries of health, healing, and wholeness for all people!
Pastor Lori welcomes you to St. James and looks forward to meeting you!
Our pastor holds an MDiv from Drew Theological Seminary and a DMin from Portland Seminary. She holds prior undergraduate and graduate degrees and studies from the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University, Lebanon Valley College, Albright College, and the Universi
Pastor Lori welcomes you to St. James and looks forward to meeting you!
Our pastor holds an MDiv from Drew Theological Seminary and a DMin from Portland Seminary. She holds prior undergraduate and graduate degrees and studies from the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University, Lebanon Valley College, Albright College, and the University of Marburg in Germany.
Pastor Lori is an adjunct professor for Wesley Seminary, the Director of Graduate Studies at United Lutheran Seminary, and a weekly contributor to sermons.com.
Pastor Lori has published both Christian fiction and nonfiction and has served several years as a Content Editor for the Christian publisher Invite Press.
Pastor Lori lives in Wallingford, PA and is excited to be part of the St. James community!
John Callahan studied at Florida State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in piano performance. Before starting at St. James in 2018, he served as pianist at Trinity United Methodist Church in Seattle, WA for four years. In Seattle he also worked as a music director and pianist of musical theater, and was involved with man
John Callahan studied at Florida State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in piano performance. Before starting at St. James in 2018, he served as pianist at Trinity United Methodist Church in Seattle, WA for four years. In Seattle he also worked as a music director and pianist of musical theater, and was involved with many regional productions at The 5th Avenue Theatre.
As a composer, he has written a variety of instrumental and vocal music that has been performed in over 30 U.S. cities. Notable compositions include Pulsar, which was premiered by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. He was also commissioned to compose an anthem to celebrate the 75th anniversary of St. James in November 2019.
John lives in Havertown with his wife and three children and is a full-time Software Developer during the week.
Alexis Larson-Nordgren (Lexi) joins our staff this month! Lexi is 26 years old and the eldest of 9 siblings. She current attends the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology majoring in Sonography. Her goal is to become an Ultrasound Technologist. Currently, she works as a Daycare Teacher at "Friendly Faces Daycare," based here at St. James.
Her hobbies include listening to music, dancing, spending time with family, and exploring nature.
Lexi loves working with children and looks forward to building the children's ministry at St. James. Come out and meet Lexi!
We are searching for a new Administrative Assistant/Office/Accounting Manager. The position is a half time, salaried position with hours Monday through Friday mornings. Please send a resume with your interest to the pastor at loribethwagner@gmail.com.
Lucy our soloist leads our worship hymns and takes part in our choir. She has many talents! Lucy is also a theatre actress, costumer, and set designer. An amazing seamstress and showstopper, she is currently completing her masters in Theatre at Villanova University. We are proud to have her as part of our team!
Leah is 17 and a junior at Haverford High School. She lives in Havertown with her mom, dad, and older brother who is in college. She is interested in majoring in marketing for college and learning more about what goes into that profession. In addition to serving as our Communications Intern, she also works at a restaurant in Havertown 2-3
Leah is 17 and a junior at Haverford High School. She lives in Havertown with her mom, dad, and older brother who is in college. She is interested in majoring in marketing for college and learning more about what goes into that profession. In addition to serving as our Communications Intern, she also works at a restaurant in Havertown 2-3 days a week. She loves pop culture and posting on social media. She's excited to be part of the St. James team, and we are delighted to welcome her!
Rev Tom Haugh is a retired pastor but serves as part of our teaching team. He teaches our Tuesday evening Bible Study and takes part in the life of St. James. His next favorite activity is serving as a grandparent to his young grandson. Originally from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Pastor Tom lives in West Chester with his wife and dog.
Ed Hart comes from a long line of artists, writers, musicians, craftspeople, and teachers.
He has 30+ years of experience in graphic design and many related and adjacent skills. He has been freelancing since 2013, primarily collaborating with non-profits for the arts, music, and the UCC.
At St James, he helps with graphics, multimedia, se
Ed Hart comes from a long line of artists, writers, musicians, craftspeople, and teachers.
He has 30+ years of experience in graphic design and many related and adjacent skills. He has been freelancing since 2013, primarily collaborating with non-profits for the arts, music, and the UCC.
At St James, he helps with graphics, multimedia, setting up and running tech for Sunday worship; coordinates the Sam’s Kitchen meal ministry, and serves on Consistory, for starters. In all aspects of life, he is a jack of all trades, master of few.
Insight: At the heart of everything that makes life life—there is a story. Sharing our stories is what connects us, each to the other.
Ed and his wife Laura have been members of St James UCC since 2016. How they landed with this small but mighty congregation is—of course—a story.
Kirk is our head of Consistory and the Director of the St. James Food Pantry. He loves making friends with our neighbors and connecting with our community. Along with his lovely bride, Kirk brings kindness, life, and warmth to our food pantry ministry! Need to connect to our Food Pantry? Contact Kirk here! Need food outside of our usual p
Kirk is our head of Consistory and the Director of the St. James Food Pantry. He loves making friends with our neighbors and connecting with our community. Along with his lovely bride, Kirk brings kindness, life, and warmth to our food pantry ministry! Need to connect to our Food Pantry? Contact Kirk here! Need food outside of our usual pantry hours? You can also make a time to access the food pantry through our Admin Assistant Jeannia at 610 446 3036.
Instrumentalists: guitarists, bassist, drummer, vocalists, percussionist, keyboardists, and others....
Audio/visual savvy volunteers
Do you dream of a place where you can learn about Jesus, be creative, meet other young adults, ask questions, and be a part of a unique worship experience? We are seeking prospective disciples for Jesus to help with a brand, new worship experience. Come grow with us!
Want to know more? Contact the pastor at loribethwagner@gmail.com or call the office at 610 446 3036.
Let's explore faith, culture, and scripture together!
A new #1 New York Times bestseller, The Siren's Call examines today's culture in terms of our decreasing "attention spans" --a unique occurrence directly resulting from the dawn of the digital age.
Beginning with the story of Odysseus (a movie based on that story comes out this month), Hayes warns that the constant demands on our attention in today's age are often capable of leading us astray and can cause loss of focus or addictions to things we know harm us but we find hard to resist!
Hayes claims that our "attention has become a commodified resource extracted from us and from which we are increasingly alienated." Companies are thriving on "harvesting human attention."
The Siren's Call issues us a warning, so that we can prevent this new kind of addictive "consumption" from distorting or destroying what fundamentally makes us most human.
It's planning time for year 2026-2027! Do you have topics you'd love to hear moer about? Let us know!
Topics in 2025 included "Music and Physics" by Dr. Walter Smith, Professor of Physics at Haverford College; "The History of Labyrinths "by Terri Leone; "Dealing with Addiction as a Caretaker" by Rev Tom Haugh; "The Paradox of Jewish Author's Literary Work" by Zolani Ngwane, Professor of Sociology at Haverford College; and "Embryos and IVF" by scientist Kelly Hanshew.
2026 Topics
Topics in 2026 included "Creative Parenting" by Dr. Jodie Baird, Professor of Psychology and Director of the Childhood Program at Bryn Mawr College; "Jewish Spirituality, Symbolism, and Kabbalah" by Rev. Dr. Lori Wagner; "Mindfulness and Meditation Practices to Soothe Your Spirit" by Practitioner Lisa Unger; "Healthy Eating and the Creative Kitchen" by Laura Hart and Marian McKenzie; the "Art and Craft of Poetry" by Editor of the Schuylkill Valley Journal Peter Krok; and "The Importance of Being On Brand" by Ed Hart of Grafhartwerx.
Do you have a great topic you'd like to hear more about? Drop us a line and let us know! We love to celebrate the gifts and talents of those in our communities! Lectures are scheduled the Third Sunday of each month from January through May from 4-6 PM. No cost to attend.
The office is open Tuesday through Friday 8 until noon.
Our worship service is held at 10:30 AM on Sundays.
To join one of our activities, studies, or events, just show up!
For more information, contact the office, and we'll be glad to guide you!
Hope to see you soon!
For more information email us! secretary@stjamesucc.org
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